Knee Replacements and Airport Security

When it was my turn to walk through the screening booth at airport security on a recent trip south, I took a deep breath. “This should be interesting,” I said loud enough for the security officer on the other side to hear me.The security guard approached me: “Knee replacement?” she asked. “Yes, knee replacement,” I laughed. “Get many?” She nodded. “More every year. It’s unreal.

” As long as airport screening involves walking through metal detectors, I will be setting off alarms for the rest of my travelling days. It’s a small price to pay for now having a knee that will allow me to ascend France’s Mont Saint-Michel with nary a grimace. I’ve arrived at that stage in life when things like knee replacements seem to be a topic of daily conversation. There are few people in my demographic (late 60s) who don’t know someone who’s had their knee done, or had one done themselves. If you happen to be considering such a procedure, I’m here to assure you: it’s worth i

