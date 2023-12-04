Kitchener Rangers defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz shines in OHL scoring race

It’s not every year the OHL enters its fourth month of competition and a defenseman is in the top three in scoring. That’s exactly the case for Kitchener Rangers defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz, who has 46 points in 28 games. The top two spots are occupied by teammates Carson Rehkopf (50 points in 28 games) and Matthew Sop (46 points in 28 games), but Brzustewicz – a stout puck-moving defenseman with the itch to contribute offensively – often gets the fun started from the point.

Drafted 75th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2023, Brzustewicz was seen as a potential first-round pick early on. He had a solid 57-point rookie season with Kitchener last year, but his defensive game needed refinement. And it still does, no question about it. And that's one of the reasons why he





