Kingston to enforce ban on daytime camping, displacing Belle Park residents

Dozens of people living in Kingston's Belle Park are preparing to be displaced after officials announced the eastern Ontario city will begin enforcing a ban on daytime camping this week. Notices posted on tents Tuesday morning warned inhabitants that starting Wednesday, such temporary shelters must be erected no earlier than one hour before sunset and dismantled no later than one hour after sunrise.

Lacey McNeil and others who have been living in tents and makeshift shelters are unsure of what to do with their belongings during the day

