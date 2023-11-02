King West condo seller bends on price to strike deal

“There was a different unit that wasn’t staged and was priced high, and it was lingering, so we knew conditions were deteriorating slightly based on interest rate hikes,” said agent Christopher Bibby. “We decided to be more aggressive in terms of our strategy.

“We had a figure in mind we wanted to hit … so we had to have some flexibility on our end to get the deal done.”This 645-square-foot unit was built about 10 years ago with an open den and principal room along full-height windows with sliding balcony doors.The unit includes parking. The building’s eco-friendly features keep monthly fees relatively low at $398, which covers water, heating, concierge and use of the recreational facilities.

“We also had a fairly nice view even though we’re on a lower floor. You can see a bit of the CN Tower and Financial District and next door is a parkette.”

