King Charles meets in private with the family of the Kenyan rebel leader hanged by the British

The issue remains painful for many Kenyans, and police dispersed a couple dozen people protesting at the foot of a monument to Kimathi in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. “All the land under British should be given back to the Kenyan people,” said Juliet Wanjira with the Mathare Social Justice Center, calling also for the British military training mission in Kenya to leave.

Charles on Wednesday also visited a war cemetery, laying a wreath in honor of those who fought alongside the British in the two world wars. Mburia, who fought in Damascus, Cairo and Jerusalem, said he got rid of his medal long ago for fear of being associated with the British colonizers but was now happy to get a replacement from the king.

The cemetery has 59 graves and is next to Kariokor market, previously the site of Nairobi’s Carrier Corps Depot, the administrative center through which soldiers heading to the front passed through. Charles also met with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission members and communities living near the cemetery.

Colonial authorities resorted to executions and detention without trial as they tried to put down the insurrection, and thousands of Kenyans said they were beaten and sexually assaulted by agents of the administration.

The king also visited the United Nations office in Nairobi to learn more about the work of U.N. environment and habitat programs in Kenya. “As a result of your efforts, millions of the most vulnerable people in the world have a greater measure of security, safety and support," he told staff.

