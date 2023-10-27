Kim Kardashian Reacts To Criticism Over Remarks About Her Struggles As A Single Mom

During Thursday’s episode of her family’s Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians,” the Skims co-founder discussed comments she made about her parenting struggles“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent,” she said in a confessional during Thursday’s episode. “And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting and — I mean I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say.

Kardashian then doubled down on her comments about her struggles, saying that the challenges her family experiences has “nothing to do with the amount of help” she has on a daily basis. “Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful,” she said. “It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

The reality TV star’s remarks were shown during an episode in which she was filmed embarking on a European trip to watch professional soccer games with one of her four children: 7-year-old son Saint.Kardashian is also mom to daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4 — all of whom she shares with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as rapper Kanye West. headtopics.com

Kim Kardashian photographed at the Victoria Beckham SS24 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France.During her appearance on Shetty’s podcast, Kardashian described parenting as “the most challenging thing.”

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep like, ‘What just happened?’” she said, before sharing her challenges dealing with “moods and personalities” without a partner by her side. “Sometimes they’re fighting and there’s no one there — it’s me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge when, you know, something I’m working on is being a little bit firmer,” she said.The beauty mogul also described her mornings getting her kids ready for school as “chaos,” and said that she has had times where she wasn’t able to wash her hair “for days” due to the demands of parenting. headtopics.com

