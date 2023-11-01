Kia Nurse, Rautins break down the issues plaguing the Raptors' offence

You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

TSN_SPORTS: Raptors look to snap three-game slide against dynamic BucksCanada's Sports Leader

TSN_SPORTS: milwaukee bucks toronto raptorsCanada's Sports Leader

TSN_SPORTS: Struggling Raptors in tough vs. Bucks on TSNThe Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a 'must-win' situation early in the NBA season. Toronto hosts the Milwaukee Bucks tonight on TSN at 7pm et/4pm pt.

CBCTORONTO: Toronto Raptors in Must-Win Situation Early in NBA SeasonThe Toronto Raptors have dropped three straight games since their season opener and are facing crucial matchups against Milwaukee and Philadelphia. Forward Pascal Siakam emphasizes the importance of winning these games and the need for the team to give their all. Despite playing well in some games, the Raptors have struggled with rebounding and missed opportunities.

CBCNEWS: Controversial Psychologist Approved as Expert Witness in B.C. Nurse's Discipline HearingA controversial psychologist known for defending laws that restrict the rights of transgender people has been approved as an expert witness in a discipline hearing for a nurse in British Columbia. The psychologist argues that the science on transgender people and gender-affirming care is still unsettled and open to debate.

