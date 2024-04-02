Kevin McDonald named interim executive director of Football Canada

Kevin McDonald, former vice-president of football operations and player safety for the CFL, has been named the interim executive director of Football Canada. McDonald will also assist in the search for an executive director and business operations director.

He expressed his excitement to reconnect with football and support the organization during its transition to a new leadership model.

