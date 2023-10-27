Keshav Maharaj leads South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup

Maharaj defied Pakistan's pace late in the match before he pulled left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to backward square leg for the winning boundary, lifting South Africa to the top of the standings with 10 points from five victories.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, one of the three changes South Africa made to its lineup, took 4-60 and never allowed Pakistan to run away as he grabbed the wickets of both Babar and Shakeel. Concussion substitute Usama Mir, a leg-spinner who replaced the injured Shadab Khan, opened up the game when he got the leading edge of Markram and Shaheen Afridi (3-45) found the outside edge of Gerald Coetzee to leave South Africa needing 21 with two wickets in hand.

Pakistan has now lost four straight games at the World Cup for the first time and has four points from two victories against qualifiers the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

