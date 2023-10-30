Kenya blocks airing of allegations of UK army abuses before king's visit

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWireNAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police on Monday blocked a news conference intended to air allegations of human rights and environmental abuses by British troops in the country, hours before King Charles arrives for a four-day state visit.

The allegations in question relate to a period long after the end of colonial rule. Residents of central Kenya's Lolldaiga area have accused a British army training unit based nearby of causing a 2021 wildfire that destroyed much of a nature reserve, leaving behind ordnance that injured locals, and being involved in the 2012 murder of a woman last seen with British soldiers.

Before the news conference could be held at a hotel in the capital Nairobi, a lorry with at least 20 police officers and two smaller trucks blocked access to the venue, according to a Reuters reporter. headtopics.com

A spokeswoman for Kenya's national police service declined comment when contacted by Reuters. The British High Commission in Nairobi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Kenyan parliamentary committee is currently investigating the allegations against the British forces.

Lolldaiga residents are also angry about delays in an investigation into the 2012 death of a single mother, Agnes Wanjiru, who was last seen at a local hotel with British soldiers.

