Kentucky Legislature Fails to Pass Bill Banning DEI Initiatives

Due to the legislative calendar, the General Assembly didn’t pass the bill in time with enough time left in the session to override a possible veto. The bill aimed to ban public colleges and universities from spending any resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion offices or initiatives. This was considered a stunning development in Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature, as the bill was expected to pass.

The reasons for the bill not passing on time are unclear, but it was mentioned that the votes within the Republican caucus weren’t there to pass the bill. The presidents of the universities of Kentucky and Louisville, along with students, opposed the bill. Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has also expressed his opposition to anti-DEI bills

