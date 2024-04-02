Kelly Olynyk Steps Up as Playmaker for Toronto Raptors

When starting point guard Immanuel Quickley stepped away from the Toronto Raptors, it was not obvious who would set up the team’s offence. All-star forward Scottie Barnes usually took over play-making duties with the team’s second unit, but he was already out with a broken hand. Kelly Olynyk stepped up and led the team with 11 assists in a recent game, helping the young players and keeping the flow of the offense.

Olynyk has been performing well as a playmaker, with 43 assists in his last five games, the most in his career

