Everyone’s favorite Keanu Reeves , 59, made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant during the MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, April 13.

The longtime lovebirds dazzled on the red carpet and didn’t hesitate to share a kiss in front of the cameras before making their way inside for the event.in a navy blue suit and his 54-year-old artist girlfriend in a blue-green gown, the pair looked stunning as they posed for photos at the event.The couple first met in 2009 at a dinner party and published a book together in 2011.

They went public with their romance in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in LA.“They’re often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them,” the source added. “They’re both homebodies. They’d much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It’s always the best.”Another source also claimed to the outlet that this is the Matrix star’s most “positive relationship” ever.pic.twitter.

“Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy,” the source added.Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks.

