Karl Rove criticizes Trump's defense of Capitol rioters

Rove said the siege is “a stain on our history and every one of those sons of bitches who did that, we ought to find them, try them and send them to jail.”Melber shared parts of the interview on his show for the first time on Tuesday, calling it “pretty striking.” “One of the critical mistakes made in this campaign is that Donald Trump has now said, ‘I’m going to pardon those people because they’re hostages.’ No, they’re not. They’re thugs,” said Rove.

“Why Trump has done this is beyond me,” Rove said of the former president’s defense of the rioters who attacked police officers to penetrate the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. “It is a mistake on the part of the Trump campaign to allow the president’s impulses to identify himself with the people who assaulted the Capitol rather than people who stand for law and order,” he sai

