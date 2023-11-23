Kam River Fighting Walleye Defeat Thunder Bay North Stars

The Kam River Fighting Walleye defeat the Thunder Bay North Stars 7-3 in a dominant performance. Jett Mintenko scores a hat trick and Kam River retakes the top spot in the league standings.





The Kam River Fighting Walleye defeat the Thunder Bay North Stars 7-3 in a dominant performance. Jett Mintenko scores a hat trick and Kam River retakes the top spot in the league standings.

