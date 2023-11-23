Kam River Fighting Walleye Defeat Thunder Bay North Stars

The Kam River Fighting Walleye defeat the Thunder Bay North Stars 7-3 in a dominant performance. Jett Mintenko scores a hat trick and Kam River retakes the top spot in the league standings.
Dunmore scores three, Fighting Walleye blank Ice DogsOLIVER PAIPOONGE – In the battle of the Superior International Junior Hockey League heavyweights, it was the Kam River Fighting Walleye that scored the convincing knockout decision.
Tyler Jordan's Game-Winning Goal Completes Thunder Bay North Stars' ComebackTyler Jordan scored twice, including the game-winner, as Thunder Bay battled back from a 3-1 deficit to edge Sioux Lookout 5-4.
North Stars double up Bombers to complete sweepE.J. Paddington scored twice as Thunder Bay won their seventh straight contest.
Beau Helmeczi Leads Thunder Bay North Stars to VictoryBeau Helmeczi scores the power-play equalizer and the game-winning goal in his debut for the Thunder Bay North Stars, defeating the Sioux Lookout Bombers 3-2. The Stars dominate the game, out-shooting their opponents and securing the first regulation loss for the Bombers this season.
Late Surge by Bombers Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Thunder Bay North StarsThe Thunder Bay North Stars hold on for a 5-4 victory against the Bombers, despite a late surge by the opposing team. The North Stars maintain their winning streak with a sixth consecutive win.
