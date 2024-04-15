Kadri's Late Goals Lead Team to Victory

scored the tying and winning goals in the third period while also adding an assist on Sunday night to lead the, the busier of the two goaltenders, had 30 saves to win his third straight start. He's 6-7-1 on the season.Down 5-4 headed to the third period , it took Kadri only 1:14 to tie it. After chasing down a puck near the corner, his shot from a sharp angle squeaked in between Ingram and the post.
Doan, son of longtime Coyote great Shane Doan, has made an immediate impact in his first month in the NHL. The 22-year-old second-round pick from 2021 has racked up five goals and nine points in his first 10 games. Arizona got off to a quick start on goals 1:19 apart from Kerfoot and Maccelli giving the visitors a 2-0 lead before the game was four minutes old. At that early stage, the Coyotes held a 7-1 edge in shots.
But back roared the Flames with a pair of goals just over two minutes apart to tie it 2-2 at the halfway point. Guenther's first of the night on the power play at 17:54 gave Arizona a one-goal lead headed to the first intermission., had a goal and an assist and is up to 14 goals and 26 points in 29 games with the Flames. At the time he was acquired, he had eight goals and 21 points in 43 games with the Canucks.The Flames went 1-for-3 on the power play to improve to 13-for-31 over their last nine games, dating back to March 28. That's No. 1 in the NHL over that span.
Kadri Goals Third Period Assist Goaltender Win Comeback Flames Doan NHL
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »