K-pop Merchandise Store in Toronto Diversifies to Meet Demand

K-pop merchandise, plushies lining the walls, records, cards and an assortment of pins paired with the warm smiles of the sales associates at“Originally starting off as a Japanese and Korean stationery store in Toronto , the demand for K-pop and K-pop merchandise made the business owners at Sarah & Tom diversify,” said Vern Hiscock-Condy, a sales associate at the store.

Store manager Natasha Wright said students come to the shop to find like-minded individuals who share the same passion and can discuss K-pop without feeling judged. K-pop is popular in several Asian countries and the concepts that the artists pick are easy to relate to for a young demographic. Since some of the international students coming to Halifax are from Asia, this is a genre they are already familiar with.

Sarah & Tom’s bingo game has seen a gradual increase in attendees. Wright said that “the first bingo event had around 40 people and our last one had over 60 people who came into the store at one time.”“Seventy-five per cent of international students face problems coming into a new country and making friends,” she said.Amy Francis, an international student from Antigua, is a student at Acadia University. Francis does not participate in activities that generally attract students her age.

Lile said that “peer support that goes above the academic goals and builds personal relations is what helps students bond.”

K-Pop Merchandise Store Toronto Japanese Korean Demand Sales Associates Customers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto store is located in a retro trailer that travels all around the citySurf Beni is Toronto's very first boutique located inside a retro camper trailer that travels around the city to spread positivity, joy and charmin...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Protesters dressed as monkeys trash Whole Foods store in Toronto with coconutsOn Thursday, activists from non-profit organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) dressed up as monkeys in striped prison unif...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Director Guillermo del Toro says he recently 'did some damage' at this Toronto storeOscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's latest imaginative venture has brought him right here to Toronto, where he's currently filming...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Groceries are actually cheap at this unicorn of a Toronto grocery storeBelieve it or not, there's a grocery store in Toronto where you can actually find cheap groceries — and I mean cheap. It's no secret that Canadians...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Toronto woman incensed by blatant case of shrinkflation at Loblaws storeYet another vigilant Toronto shopper wary of rampant grocery price inflation was enraged to realize that the toothpaste she usually buys has been d...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Heavy rain in store for Toronto, to turn into wet snow overnightToronto's last predicted winter storm wound up being mainly a rain event. The city may not get so lucky in the coming days, Environment Canada warns. Here, a pedestrian crosses King Street on Dec. 15, 2022.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »