Justin Thomas and Caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay Part Ways

Justin Thomas and caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay have decided to part ways after two and a half years. Thomas expressed his gratitude for their accomplishments together and acknowledged Mackay's wisdom and support.

Mackay, who previously caddied for Phil Mickelson, joined Thomas as an alternate caddie in 2018 and became full-time in September 2021.

TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

