Justin Sun says “harshest winter” for crypto has passed

Despite industry headwinds, Justin Sun’s group of companies recorded Q3 profits of $98 million, showing its resilience in the crypto sector.The third quarter brought a wave of uncertainty to the crypto sector, as various developments unfolded across the industry. However, theJustin Sun recently shared a snapshot of the performance of his group of companies in Q3. The group consists of TRON, HTX, Poloniex and TUSD amongst others.

He revealed that the actual revenue for the quarter reached $202 million, while expenses stood at $104 million, resulting in a profit of $98 million.Sun acknowledged that the entire third quarter presented challenges for the crypto industry. Amidst the backdrop of the Federal Reserve’s higher interest rates, the sector’s overall revenue experienced a declining trend.

However, the Justin Sun group managed to maintain its revenue growth rate, even during this challenging period. As the overall market enters a recovery phase in the fourth quarter, there’s optimism about future performance. headtopics.com

Sun pointed out that the revenue forecast for the fourth quarter remained relatively conservative, leaving room for the financial performance to potentially surpass expectations. Sun also expressed optimism about the industry’s future. He believes that the harshest winter for cryptocurrencies has passed.

With the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF on the horizon, the crypto market is expected to experience a spring recovery in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of the next year. This outlook is underpinned by a firm belief in the continuous improvement of overall financial indicators. headtopics.com

Despite Sun’s positive outlook, it’s important to note that the social volume around TRX, Tron’s native token, continued to decline. Moreover, the weighted sentiment around TRX also decreased, indicating that negative comments outweighed the positive ones in social discussions.

Read more:

CryptoAmb »

Investors deliver harshest punishment for earnings warnings in 16 yearsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

What leaders can learn from Paul Sun-Hyung LeeIn a little over a decade, the Kim’s Convenience star’s acting career has gone from struggle to stratosphere Read more ⮕

Are the Liberals trapped with Justin Trudeau, even if he falls?There is no reliable sign that anyone else in Liberal-land can cure what ails the party, even if Trudeau is doomed to lose Read more ⮕

Justin Gaethje Willing to Wait for UFC Lightweight Title ShotIf Charles Oliveira is indeed next for reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje is willing to sit on the sidelines. Read more ⮕

Justin Jennings going to trial on drug trafficking chargesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Justin Jennings going to trial on drug trafficking chargesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕