Justin Jones Slams Mike Johnson's 'Insulting' Excuse For Mass Shootings

(R-La.) for pointing to “the human heart “as “the problem” in mass shootings in the wake of the Maine massacre“I want to let Speaker Johnson know that in my faith tradition, when you put objects above people, we call that idolatry.

Jones called Johnson’s comments “insulting to grieving communities” to try and “use religiosity” to dismiss others’ pain until the next mass shooting.“And so I hope that Speaker Johnson does not wait until a mass shooting hits his community act. But I hope that he acts according to not an issue of left or right but recognizes that this issue of gun violence is a moral issue of right and wrong and history will watch where he stands in this time,” Jones said.

“History will judge him, his children will judge him and future generations will judge him because we’re sick and tired of living in this world of preventable mass death because of an extreme minority that have hijacked our democracy.” headtopics.com

