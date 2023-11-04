Justice Minister Announces Escape of Former Guinean Leader

The announcement by Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright came several hours after heavy gunfire erupted in the Kaloum district of the capital, Conakry. Among the others who escaped were Claude Pivi and Blaise Goumou, Wright said. “We will find them. And those responsible will be held accountable,” Wright told local Radio Fim FM. Camara, who came to power in a 2008 coup d’etat, had been detained in connection with a stadium massacre during his brief time in power.

He had lived for years in exile after surviving an assassination attempt before returning home in late 2021. Boubacar Diallo, The Associated Pres

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Japan's prime minister announces US$113 billion in stimulus spendingJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday a stimulus package of more than 17 trillion yen (US$113 billion) that includes tax breaks and benefits for low-income households, a plan criticized by some observers as populist spending that would worsen Japan's national debt.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Gunfire heard in administrative centre of Guinean capitalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

NTVNEWSNL: St. John’s announces privacy breachThe City of St. John’s has been a victim of a privacy breach. The personal information of 219 residents who use its RECconnect system was compromised on October 31.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: One year after police Tasered his non-verbal son, father is still fighting for justiceMajd Darwich holds a photo of his now 20-year-old son Abdullah from last year after he was tasered and handcuffed by Peel Police. The father says Abdullah, who is autistic and non-verbal, has become aggressive, afraid of strangers and hard to manage at home since the incident.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Ontario announces infrastructure bank in fall economic statementOntario's taxpayers alone can't afford to build all of the infrastructure they need, the province says

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Announces Move to Miami from SeattleAmazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos said he was moving to Miami from the Seattle region, relocating to be closer to his parents and the Cape Canaveral operations of Blue Origin LLC, his space exploration company.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »