Justice Delayed: Backlog in Public Fatality Inquiries Raises Concerns

Flights cancelled and delayed as frigid temperatures hit PrairiesMore flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies. WestJet issued an update on its website at 1:10 p.m., announcing that 120 flights have been cancelled Sunday, on top of 122 cancellations Saturday that left a number of passengers bewildered and unable to reach their destinations.

Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Kidnapping and Assaulting Women in CalgaryA French-language trial for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting seven women at a rural property east of Calgary has been delayed. Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces numerous charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

U.S. Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shootingPolice officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.

Family holds vigil demanding justice for couple killed in shootingThe family of a couple who were killed in a shooting in Caledon last November held a vigil in Brampton Saturday to demand justice as no arrests have been made yet in the case. Gurdit Singh Sidhu expressed his sadness over the incident and mentioned that his sister is still recovering in the hospital. The couple, Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, along with their daughter, were shot at their home on Nov. 20. Jagtar died at the scene, while Harbhajan passed away in the hospital. The family remembers them as kind-hearted and helpful individuals.

Former Justice Minister David Lametti Disagrees with Judge's Ruling on Emergencies ActFormer justice minister David Lametti disagrees with a federal judge's ruling that the federal government was wrong to trigger the Emergencies Act to break up the 2022 convoy protests. Lametti defends the government's use of the act and announces his resignation from political life on Jan. 31.

Airdrie Public Library Opens 24/7 as Warming FacilityThe Airdrie Public Library in Airdrie, Canada, has extended its hours to act as a warming facility for people without a place to escape the cold. The library has been open around the clock since Thursday, providing a safe space for individuals to stay warm during the frigid weather. The community has shown great support for this initiative, highlighting the need for a 24-hour shelter in the area.

