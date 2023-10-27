Just how bad have the San Jose Sharks been this year?

Yesterday, I asked Matt Larkin on the show, are we going to have all the undefeated teams lose first, or the San Jose Sharks pick up a win? It’s actually hard to look at the Sharks’ schedule and say, ‘Oh, they can pick up two points.’ They are very, very, very bad. They’re being outshot every 60 minutes at 5v5 34-23.9; that’s just terrible.That’s tough. Then you see them lose Thursday night to Tampa 6-0. There’s tanking, and then there’s just really bad teams.

5 wins, they’re almost playing in what’s going to be the tightest division.It is the toughest division. I thought the Sharks just might be a bit better this year than the Anaheim Ducks. Just because they added some veterans, added Jan Rutta, added Anthony Duclair, and I’m thinking, ‘what’s the cohesive plan here? How are you dismantling it?’ they have to dismantle this group cap-wise, which is already now at the bottom.

