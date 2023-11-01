Jury to decide Sam Bankman-Fried's fate starting Thursday

Prosecutors argued that’s exactly what happened. Bankman-Fried, they say, deliberately stole $14 billion in customer deposits from the exchange in a scheme that he carried out with three of his top executives.

Assistant US Attorney Nicolas Roos, who made closing arguments for the prosection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid He said he didn’t know FTX customer funds were being used to pay off Alameda loans and trading debts until October 2022, roughly one month before the exchange collapsed.Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyer, Mark Cohen, said in his closing argument Wednesday that no witnesses testified that Bankman-Fried told them to break the law. His client, he said, didn’t commit crimes and had been unfairly portrayed by the prosecution as a "villain.

He pointed to six points in time as evidence that Bankman-Fried could have exposed Alameda’s "giant" liabilities and secret use of customer funds, yet chose instead to double down on its risk. Prosecutors contend that Bankman-Fried also lied on the stand when he testified that he didn’t know about Alameda’s use of customer funds until October.

