PHOENIX (AP) — Jurors at the criminal trial of a founder of the classified site Backpage.com heard opposite views in closing arguments of whether the founder knew there were ads for prostitution on the site.
“Why would you think you were breaking the law if the police were asking you to work with them?” Cambria asked jurors on Friday.when a judge concluded that prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge.
Lacey had founded the Phoenix New Times weekly newspaper with James Larkin, who was charged in the case and died by suicide in July. Lacey and Larkin held ownership interests in other weeklies such as The Village Voice and ultimately sold their newspapers in 2013. headtopics.com
Backpage’s operators said they never allowed ads for sex, and assigned employees and automated tools to try to delete such ads. Their legal team maintains the content on the site was protected by the First Amendment. Prosecutors said the moderation efforts by the site were aimed at concealing the true nature of the ads.
Rapp pointed to testimony from Ferrer about when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Backpage that it had sex ads on its site. Lacey got upset and said the group’s mission focused on exploited children, not on adult prostitution, Rapp told jurors. headtopics.com
Lacey's attorney also said Backpage cooperated with authorities by responding to subpoenas for records and that the assistance provided by the site led to charges against pimps and prostitutes. A Government Accountability Office report released in June 2021 said the FBI’s ability to identify victims and sex traffickers had decreased significantly after Backpage was seized by the government, because law enforcement was familiar with the site and Backpage was generally responsive to requests for information.VANCOUVER — A police crackdown on violent and chronic shoplifters in Vancouver has ended in 258 arrests and the recovery of almost $57,000 in stolen goods.