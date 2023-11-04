Junk Debt Market Shrinks as Maturity Wall Looms

The junk debt market is shrinking as a maturity wall looms, according to Credit Weekly. As companies face upcoming debt maturities, they are finding it increasingly difficult to refinance their debt due to tightening credit conditions. This has led to a decrease in the size of the junk debt market, as companies are unable to issue new debt to replace their maturing obligations.

The shrinking junk debt market could have implications for both companies and investors, as it may limit the availability of financing for struggling companies and reduce investment opportunities for investors seeking higher yields

