Junior hockey: Rockets on road for pair, Vees to host Vipers

The Rockets (7-4-1-0) will visit the Spokane Chiefs (4-4-2-0) on Friday night, then trek west for a Saturday night tilt against the Wenatchee Wild (6-6-1-0).

Kelowna enters the weekend on a four-game winning streak, including two wins last weekend (4-3 shootout over Tri-City, 6-5 against Vancouver) plus a 6-3 decision over Victoria on Wednesday.Battle of Alberta: Edmonton’s Erin Chalmers takes on Calgary’s Cami Kepke in a duel of accuracyThe games will mark the second time this season Kelowna has played both Spokane and Wenatchee. Both were wins: 5-3 over the Wild on Sept. 30 and 6-3 over the Chiefs on Oct. 7.

Four of his assists came in a 6-3 win over Swift Current on Oct. 18. He then added two more assists in the shootout win over Tri-City and followed that up with three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in the 6-5 win over Vancouver.In the WHL’s scoring race, the 18-year-old, five-foot-10 winger from Burnaby is currently third with 26 points (8 goals, 18 assists).lead the points parade, with Ondrej Becher in first with 27 points (9-18) and Zac Funk in second with 26 points (13-13). headtopics.com

Iginla, from Lake Country, has 13 goals and 21 points in 12 games this season, while Gojsic has three goals and six points in 12 games. Four other Southern Interior residents playing in the WHL also made Central Scouting’s watch list, albeit without prospect letter grades:Story continues below advertisement

Only two area teams are in action on Friday night, but it should be a classic, as Vernon (8-3-0-0) visits Penticton (9-1-1-1). The Vees lead the Interior Division with 20 points, with West Kelowna in second at 17 and Vernon in third with 16.West Kelowna (8-3-1-0) will trek eastward to play Cranbrook (3-8-1-0) and Salmon Arm (6-5-0-0) heads to the Sunshine Coast to visit Powell River (3-8-0-0).NHL suspends Ottawa Senators’ Shane Pinto 41 games for sports wagering headtopics.com

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Anthony scores 20 as Magic beat VanVleet, RocketsCole Anthony had 20 points and eight rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Houston Rockets 116-86 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Read more ⮕

Shooting near northeast Calgary junior high school sends 1 to hospital in serious conditionAn early Friday afternoon shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge sent one person to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Read more ⮕

Maple Leafs send Fraser Minten back to juniorFraser Minten's first NHL taste as come to an end. Read more ⮕

Projecting USA’s 2024 World Junior Championship rosterWith Hutson, Smith, Gauthier and Augustine leading the way, USA looks like favorites to win gold. Read more ⮕

Projecting Canada’s 2024 World Junior Championship rosterWith just two months until puck drop, here’s what Canada’s roster could look like in defense of a third straight... Read more ⮕

Colts gallop to junior football titleKorah will represent Sault Ste. Marie in the junior football NOSSA final on Nov. 4 in Sudbury Read more ⮕