Judge Suspends Deportation Over Gender-Neutral Pronouns

A Federal Court judge raised an “inappropriate,” “unwarranted” and “unrelated” issue when he suspended a U.K. citizen’s deportation over questions whether the use of gender-neutral pronouns in a single government document violated the man’s Charter rights.





