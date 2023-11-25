Judge Questions Effectiveness of Fines in Deterring Illegal Hunting

A provincial court judge questions whether fines are enough to deter illegal hunting after sentencing a wildlife guide to jail for killing a mother bear and her cub. Judge Alexander Wolf believes that paying money may not always be a deterrent, as individuals with money might view the financial consequences as worth the risk. Wildlife offences are easy to commit and hard to detect, and sometimes a fine is not enough to preserve and conserve Canada's wildlife habitat.





