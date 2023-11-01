Judge indicates she may delay Trump trial on charges he hid classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appeared ready to side with Trump’s attorneys in their request to postpone the trial, saying she “has a hard time seeing how realistically this (current schedule) would work” even as prosecutors pushed her to keep the scheduled start date.

A trial in Georgia on state charges that Trump tried to subvert the election could also start next year, though no date has been set, as could a New York trial on charges that Trump falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn actor in advance of the 2016 election. He is already on trial on a civil case in New York alleging business fraud.

“I am not quite seeing a level of understanding on your part to these realities,” Cannon told prosecutor Jay Bratt, a member of Smith’s team. He said that because of defence motions to delay the Washington trial and dismiss those charges, there is a chance that trial will be postponed.He said his team has provided Trump’s lawyers with a directory to the Mar-a-Lago documents to assist their preparation and advised them of the portions of security video they plan to play at trial – footage that prosecutors have said shows boxes being moved in and out of a storage room at the property in an effort to conceal them from investigators.

