Judge Denies Delay in Trump's Hush Money Trial

The judge in Donald Trump's hush money case refused to delay the trial any longer, despite a plea to wait until the Supreme Court has ruled on a claim of absolute presidential immunity. The trial is set to begin on April 15 in Manhattan.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s hush-money trial to go ahead this month after judge denies delayFormer U.S. president Donald Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Delay Hush Money TrialChristopher Mathias is a Senior Reporter at HuffPost covering right-wing extremism. You can reach him at christopher.mathiashuffpost.com.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Torches Trump Classified Docs JudgeSpanish/English journalist covering a wide range of topics -- from breaking news and politics to popular culture, street art, memes, satirical takes, environmental issues, social media trends and more.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Trump ally files complaint about judge who criticized Trump attacks on judiciaryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Judge denies Apple's attempt to dismiss a class-action lawsuit over AirTag stalkingNEW YORK (AP) — A judge has denied Apple's motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit claiming that stalkers are using its AirTag devices to track victims...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Trump Judge Issues Protective Order for Jury in Hush-Money CaseNew York jurors in Donald Trump’s first criminal trial will have their names, addresses and other personal information kept secret to protect them from any tampering or backlash over their role in the politically charged case.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »