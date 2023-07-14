Josh Allen leads Bills to victory over Jets

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and led the Buffalo Bills to a 32-6 victory over the New York Jets. Allen emphasized the importance of having fun and enjoying the game, leading the offense to score on six of their first eight possessions. The Bills snapped a two-game losing streak and scored over 25 points for the first time in seven weeks.





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Josh Allen Kyle Allen spark Buffalo Bills to win over Chicago Bears in preseason finaleQuarterback Josh Allen warmed up for the regular season by leading a scoring drive and the Buffalo Bills finished the preseason with a 24-21 win Saturday over the Chicago Bears.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen on outside pressure: I don't really hear all that outside noiseAfter a blowout home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last January and a unexciting off-season, the Buffalo Bills are no longer the runaway favourites to win their fourth consecutive AFC East crown this season.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Josh Allen’s turnover troubles too much to overcome in Bills season-opening lossBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes responsibility after his four turnovers contributed to 22-16 overtime loss to New York Jets

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Josh Allen's turnover troubles too much to overcome in Buffalo Bills season-opening lossThe many assurances Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided in April and repeated throughout the summer over how he was placing an emphasis on cutting down on turnovers suddenly seem like empty promises entering Week 2 of the season.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills bounce back with rout of Las Vegas RaidersJosh Allen rebounded from a four-turnover, season-opening dud by throwing three touchdown passes and leading the Buffalo Bills to a 38-10 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

Josh Allen gets Bills off to fast start in 24-18 win over BuccaneersGabriel Davis has career-best nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown as Buffalo Bills beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »