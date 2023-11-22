José Bautista Considered for Baseball Hall of Fame

José Bautista, a former player for the Toronto Blue Jays, has been added to the Level of Excellence and is now being considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bautista spent 10 years with the Jays, was a six-time all-star, and received MVP votes four times. The results of the Hall of Fame ballot will be announced on Jan. 23.





