Jorge Masvidal Teases Boxing Return in Early 2024

stalwart has been focused on promoting his Gamebred FC events, which dabble in boxing as well as bare-knuckle MMA. In an interview withon Thursday, the 38-year-old confirmed that he will be making his return to boxing in early 2024. In 2005, “Gamebred” made his boxing debut against Joseph Benjamin in Miami, and he captured a majority decision in a four-round affair.

When asked if he would be re-entering the boxing world, Masvidal replied, “It's a yes. And my yes is yes and my no is no. And I’m telling you, that’s a yes.” While the Miami native was tight-lipped about possible opponents, his eagerness to compete once again was evident. Masvidal followed his answer by gesturing hitting something, with a huge grin on his face.

“No names right now,” Masvidal remarked, “but I can tell you it’s early next year, and I can tell you somebody is going to get killed.”The Sheehan Show: Top Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, Invicta 54 and Cage Warriors BetsJon Jones Issues Apology to Fans, Stipe Miocic Following UFC 295 WithdrawalMark Abelardo’s Rally Stuns Georgy Shakhruramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 38Rizin Landmark, Vol. 7 Scheduled for Nov. headtopics.com

