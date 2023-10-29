Jordan Requests Deployment of Patriot Air Defence Systems from US

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsAMMAN (Reuters) -Staunch U.S. ally Jordan asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defence systems to bolster its border defence at a time of heightened regional tensions and conflict, the spokesperson for the country's army said on Sunday.

U.S. Patriot missiles were stationed in the kingdom in 2013 following an uprising in northern neighbour Syria where the kingdom feared a civil war could spill over and ignite a regional conflict. The Patriot, considered one of the most advanced U.S. air defense systems, is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.

The Pentagon has used Jordanian military installations in recent months, however, as Washington strengthened its military posture in the region, Western diplomats said. Senior Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have warned of the risk of major escalation in attacks on American troops in the Middle East and that Iran could seek to widen the Israel-Hamas war. headtopics.com

Jordan says asked Washington to deploy Patriot air defence missiles

