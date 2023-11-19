Jordan Foisy: From Small-Town Theatre to Writing for This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Jordan Foisy was just six years old when This Hour Has 22 Minutes premiered on television screens across the country. Growing up in small-town Sault Ste. Marie with a giant passion for comedy, Foisy couldn’t have imagined that he would one day be writing for the iconic sketch series that has featured the likes of Rick Mercer, Greg Thomey, Cathy Jones, and Colin Mochrie.

“I was always a big standup fan and loved comedy, but I never really thought of it as being a thing someone could do,” he told SooToday. “The idea of working in television while growing up in the Sault during that time wasn’t realistic. But once you find the ladder to get into it – it’s there. You have to work really hard, but you can pull it off.” As a teenager, Foisy discovered his passion for performing when he entered the local theatre scene. There, he participated in a number of plays with Sault Theatre Workshop. “I kept it incredibly secret; I barely told anyone I was performing, so it was a bit of a double life. But spending that time on stage is when I found out I loved attention,” he laughe





