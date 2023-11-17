Jonathan Huberdeau scores first goal in 11 games as Flames win again

Eight days after being benched at the Saddledome, Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau scores his first goal in 11 games and adds an assist to help his surging team win another game. Salim Valji has more from Calgary.The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-hander Aaron Bummer from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for pitchers Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, infielders Nicky Lopez, and Braden Shewmake, and minor-league pitcher Riley Gowens.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter with a wrist injury and will not return, it was announced by the team.After captivating baseball with his unprecedented combination of high-level hitting and premium pitching, the two-way star became the first two-time unanimous Most Valuable Player when he won the American League honor on Thursday.Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, the team announce

