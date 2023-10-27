Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Zapata Full Fight Live Stream TODAY

➡️ Copy and paste in your search bar ➡️ https://cutt.ly/7wEbHS5WAfter a year out of the ring, Jonathan Gonzalez returns to defend the WBO light flyweight title against Gerardo Zapata at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Nicaragua on October 27. The 12-round fight, plus undercard action, will air on ESPN+ in the U.S.

A decorated amateur star, Gonzalez turned pro in 2011. The son of former fighter Luis Gonzalez, “Bomba" lost to Kosei Tanaka in 2019 for the WBO flyweight title, but that setback did not deter him. In 2021, Gonzalez defeated Elwin Soto to become the WBO light flyweight champion and he has defended the belt twice. His last contest was a unanimous decision win over Shokichi Iwata in November 2022.

Gonzalez was supposed to fight Kenshiro Teraji in an April unification fight but fell ill with pneumonia and had to withdraw. “We are excited to be back in the ring as I feel 100% healthy and ready to defend my belt,” Gonzalez said via Bad Left Hook. “I’m out to prove that I am the best junior flyweight in the world, and on October 27, you can expect to see the best version of Bomba.” headtopics.com

Zapata turned pro in 2018. The 29-year-old is 1-1-1 in his last three fights, with his last bout being a split decision draw against Azael Villar in August. The Nicaraguan replaces Leyman Benavides, who pulled out due to illness."Destiny has placed me here,"Zapata said via Boxing Scene."I won my last fight. Villar got a hometown decision, which cost me the fight with Gonzalez, but here we are. I will not disappoint my people.

Gonzalez vs. Zapata will be on October 27. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, while Gonzalez and Zapata should enter the ring around midnight ET, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

