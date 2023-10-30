Joly urges Israel to ease Gaza bombing campaign, citing ‘human tragedy’

People sift through the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City on Oct. 28.Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will call on Israel in a speech on Monday to temper its heavy bombardment of Gaza and allow for pauses in the war to permit sustained humanitarian aid to reach beleaguered Palestinian civilians.

“What is unfolding in Gaza is a human tragedy. The humanitarian situation facing the Palestinian people – facing Palestinian women and children – is dire,” she says. “We stand by the decision to inform Canadians of credible allegations around the killing of a Canadian citizen. This is, at its core, a question of protecting our national sovereignty and Canadians’ safety,” she says in the speech.

While Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist attacks, Ms. Joly says it must respect international law in how it employs use of force and urged the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to pause the assault to allow for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and foreign nationals to leave. headtopics.com

Ms. Joly says 400 Canadians are trapped in Gaza and they are living in fear and despair. “As a government, we have a duty to bring them to safety. And that is why we need humanitarian pauses, a humanitarian truce, in Gaza,” she says.

Ms. Joly’s speech also focused on the serious rupture in relations with India, a country Canada and other Western countries look to as a counterweight to China and a valuable trade market of 1.4 billion people. headtopics.com

But Ms. Joly was adamant that Canada will no longer tolerate any interference by foreign governments in domestic affairs. She expelled Indian intelligence officer Pavan Rai over the killing of Mr. Nijjar and Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei after The Globe reported in May that he was behind an intimidation campaign directed at Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and members of his family in Hong Kong in the leadup to the 2021 election.Ms.

