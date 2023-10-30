Joly to stress need for ‘humanitarian truce’ as Poilievre makes the case for his backbench pitch to boost housing

Published Oct 30, 2023 at 6:01amMinister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly rubs her eye as she listens to a question during a news, Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Amid fresh coverage of Israel’s “expanded ground operation” in Gaza, as well as the “stepped-up bombardment” that, as Canadian Press has “knocked out telecom services to most of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents and created a near-blackout of information in the area,”when she hits the stage in front of a Toronto audience later today. (12:40 p.m.

“The use of the term truce by Joly does not appear to mark a major shift for the Trudeau government,” the Star notes.

Politics This Morning: Joly to deliver foreign policy speech as Israel commences ground invasion of GazaThe Hill Times Read more ⮕

Joly urges Israel to ease Gaza bombing campaign, citing ‘human tragedy’The Foreign Affairs Minister’s remarks are part of a wide-ranging foreign-policy address to the Economic Club in Toronto, in which she lays out Canada’s concerns about a destabilized world Read more ⮕

UN Secretary-General Calls for Humanitarian Ceasefire in GazaUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses surprise and disappointment over Israel's escalation of bombardments in Gaza, urging for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for aid delivery. Read more ⮕

UN Secretary-General Calls for Humanitarian Ceasefire in GazaUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses surprise and disappointment over Israel's escalation of bombardments in Gaza, urging for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for aid delivery. Read more ⮕

US, Saudi Arabia, and AU Relaunch Humanitarian and Ceasefire Talks in SudanThe United States, Saudi Arabia, and the African Union have restarted talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, urging a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Read more ⮕

US, Saudi Arabia, and AU Relaunch Humanitarian and Ceasefire Talks in SudanThe United States, Saudi Arabia, and the African Union have restarted talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, urging a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Read more ⮕