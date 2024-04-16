JoJo Siwa's Blonde Hair Revealed to be the Result of Childhood Bleaching

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.The internet is buzzing with shock after a revelation that JoJo Siwa’s iconic blonde locks have been the work of bleach since she was a toddler, applied by none other than her own mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

“I found out today that jojo siwa isn’t a natural blonde and her mother has been bleaching her hair since she was 2 years old,” the social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. i found out today that jojo siwa isn’t a natural blonde and her mother has been bleaching her hair since she was 2 years old

A throwback clip from JoJo’s appearance on the show Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition showed the child pop star’s hair being bleached by her mother when she was about 9 years old.“You know, your hair’s getting really dark. We’re going to need to lighten this up,” Jessalynn was heard saying in the episode.

Jojo Siwa Blonde Hair Bleach Childhood Stardom Social Media

