Johnny Depp Contemplates Buying Italian Castle, But Faces Opposition

Johnny Depp is reportedly contemplating the possibility of adding ‘Italian castle owner’ to his repertoire, but it turns out the local mayor isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet.

The castle is a sprawling 22,000-square-foot manor located in Montalto Dora and boasts 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Within the property is also the addition of a paved courtyard, along with a chapel dating back to the 15th century. The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently toured the ancient fortress that is nestled on the hills of Mount Crovero in Turin.

