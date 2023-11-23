John Gibbons Named Manager of Toronto Blue Jays

John Gibbons has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays. He replaces Eric Chavez, who is returning to his previous role as the club's hitting coach. Gibbons previously managed the Blue Jays from 2004-2008 and from 2013-2018, leading them to consecutive postseason appearances in 2015 and 2016. He has a career record of 793-789 with the franchise.





