Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireCOVID surely has something to do with it: the flight from bigger, more-infectious places; the realization that if you can work at home why not make that home somewhere lovely.
A friend was helping me disentangle a flag on a pole and said something about having “wrutched on ‘er,” language that was as unfamiliar to me as ancient Phoenician. Someone with an inflated opinion of themselves might be dismissed as “the king of who,” a phrase said to originate with the Coolen brothers of Oxford Street, while a man or woman who raises a pinky while sipping their tea might be considered “bigfeelin,” author unknown.
It is confusing enough, even without the fact that despite the province’s compact size, the parlance can change dramatically from county to county. Terms of admiration, everywhere, are many and subtle. “Some good" I have read, means not too bad. But I am not sure how much different it is from “right good,” although I think it safe to say that “right some good” translates into awesome. headtopics.com
There, on a single page, they would read “Lord dyin’ Jesus,” an exclamation of choice in Liverpool, but also “Lord liftin’” of use in Little Harbour, “Lord Thunderin” favoured by the people of Bridgewater, and “Lordy ole cock-robin Christ,” which is new to me, but a few years back apparently could still be heard in Lunenburg.
On a map, the south shore is just down the coastline from the eastern shore. Anyone not born in Nova Scotia is from “away.” Except this affirmation can sometimes be ironic, in the same way that a Nova Scotian, after listening to someone talk at length on some matter, will reply “go on,” which should be construed as skepticism, rather than an invitation to continue. headtopics.com