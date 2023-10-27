Joel Hofer earns first career shutout as Blues blank slumping Flames 3-0

Hofer made 27 saves and Oskar Sundqvist paced the offence with a goal and an assist on Thursday night as the St. Louis Blues beat the slumping Calgary Flames 3-0.

“Definitely pretty cool,” said Hofer, a 23-year-old Winnipeg native. “I'm obviously very grateful to be in this position and the guys played really great in front of me and I'm just happy to get the win tonight.”“My dad likes holding on to things like that," he said. "So I'll probably give it to him.”

“Obviously it's great for the confidence,” said Hofer, who is now 1-1-0. “I'm just trying to do anything to help the team succeed. I'm just going to try and push the guys in practice and in games and I'm happy with the win.” headtopics.com

“He was solid,” said Blues coach Craig Berube. “When he had to make saves, he made them. I thought he was aggressive, played the puck really (well). He was dialed in tonight.” Calgary (2-4-1) has lost four games in a row and has been held without a goal on home ice for nearly six periods. The Flames' only goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers came 75 seconds into the first period.

Boos cascaded down from the Saddledome crowd throughout the game's final five minutes, culminating at the final buzzer. “As much as you hate hearing the boos, it’s a bit of a wake-up call for us," he added. "We’re not a good enough team right now.” headtopics.com

That arrangement didn't make it past the first period as Huska has yet to find four combinations to his liking this season despite ongoing experiments.Jacob Markstrom made 32 stops for the Flames as he fell to 1-4-1. He's winless in his last five starts and Calgary has only scored six times in those games.

"I just want to apologize to our fans," said Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov. "We're playing (poorly) right now. It's tough to watch.'