Jewish Rutgers Law Student Claims He is Being Threatened and Harassed for Criticizing Hamas

“An employee from Rutgers University called me and informed me that I was under investigation for violating school conduct policy”Students for Justice in Palestine activists are trying to get him removed from the Student Bar Association and the school.My name is Yoel Ackerman. I am a Rutgers Law School Student, the only Yarmulka wearing 1LE, and I would like to share my story with you and the world.

On October 12, a mere 5 days after Hamas invaded Israel and killed and captured many Jews, a Palestinian student at my school began to spread propaganda. He shared an Instagram video in the student bar association group, which I am also a part of. The video explained that Hamas really did not murder any jews. Nor did they rape Jewish women or behead babies. The video went on to explain that Israel “staged” everything.

Shocked at what I was seeing, I asked this individual why he shared this video in an SBA chat if it had zero to do with the SBA or Rutgers University. He proudly responded, “I am just clearing up some information about Palestine.” He proceeded to explain that he also shared this video in several other group chats. headtopics.com

Simultaneously, the Rutgers University Group ” Students for Justice in Palestine” was planning a “Day of Resistance” in and around my college campus. Additionally, there were media reports of a “global day of rage” planned for Friday October 13, 2023. In fact, scared for my safety and my children’s safety, I kept my children home from school on Friday.

There was an email which came from the Rutgers Law Jewish email list which informed the students to be careful and be vigilant. The email also stated to “take screenshots” and “make records.” As such, I responded to the email with a screenshot of the Palestinian student who was parading around the propaganda anti-Israel video. I wrote, “I am taking receipts of the law school students who are publicly supporting Hamas.” headtopics.com

