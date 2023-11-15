Jewish People Choose to Wear Yellow Stars Again

In 2023, Jewish people are wearing yellow stars again. This time, it’s by choice. The Toronto woman on Tuesday wore a yellow Star of David on her jacket – symbolizing what Nazi Germany made Jews wear in the 1930s and ’40s — while in Washington, D.C. Less than a century later, there are Jews wearing them again. Olga Goldberg, a victim of anti-Semitism, wore the yellow star to stand up for her daughter's friend who is a hostage in Gaza.

She attended the March for Israel to show solidarity and condemn the rise of anti-Semitism

