Out of nowhere came two impressive throws and two clutch field goals, and the Jets somehow walked off the field winners.kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of regulation and added a 33-yarder with 6:09 left in overtime as the Jets staged an unlikely comeback in a defensive struggle to stun the Giants 13-10 on a chilly, rainy Sunday.

Coach Robert Saleh didn't give his offense a chance to make a mistake and Zuerlein came out and put his kick just inside the left upright for the Jets' third straight win. The loss was disappointing for the Giants (2-6), who had fourth-and-1 at the Jets 17 and Brian Daboll opted to try a field goal late in regulation — but

"I have no excuses," who was also wide left on a 47-yarder in the second quarter. “That’s not who I am.” After Gano's second miss, the Jets drove 58 yards in four plays without a timeout in the final 24 seconds for the tying field goal.on consecutive 29-yard passes, allowing the Jets to spike the ball and stop the clock with 1 second to play to give Zuerlein a chance to tie.for the Jets, who were 2 for 15 on third down — with their first conversion coming with just over two minutes remaining. headtopics.com

“A lot of resilience from this group,” Saleh said. “It feels like it's the mark of this group. It never feels like it's out.”“They stole one from us there at the end,” Giants left tackle Justin Pugh said. “This isn’t ‘stole one,’ we gave it away, too. Hats off to them. Yeah, just enough to get the win.”Taylor was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further examination on an injury to his rib cage. He will remain in HUMC overnight for observation, per the team.

DeVito, who was 2 of 7 for minus-1 yard, had given the Giants a 10-7 lead with a 6-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half.had 128 yards on 36 carries, but the Giants finished with minus-9 net yards passing, the fewest in a game since the Browns had minus-9 against the Jaguars on Dec. 3, 2000.Gano kicked a 31-yard field goal on the opening drive. Hall gave the Jets a 7-3 lead with a 50-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown late in the first quarter. headtopics.com

Montreal Canadiens Defeat Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in ShootoutGoaltender Jake Allen made 42 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout. Montreal captain Nick Suzuki scored the shootout winner. Read more ⮕

