Jets CBs Gardner, Reed clear concussion protocol and will play vs Giants

Oct 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM ETFLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Giants on Sunday.

Gardner missed New York's 20-14 victory over Philadelphia two weeks ago after being a late addition to the injury report with what was first called an “illness” by the team. But symptoms worsened for last year's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and it was determined he had a concussion.

“It didn’t feel right, but just the selfish part of me just wanted to play ‘Sunday Night Football,’” Reed said. “Going back and looking at it, any time you get a concussion, you’ve got to pull yourself out,” Reed said. “Talking to the doctors, that could have been bad. Something terrible could have possibly happened, so definitely a lesson learned.” headtopics.com

“It does allow flexibility on the defense and it allows you to do some things you normally wouldn't without those two guys,” Saleh said. “I'm actually happy that he's a little frustrated because it means he's all in and he wants to be a part of it,” Saleh said. “He wants to get reps, he wants to play. He's not here to just collect a paycheck. So if he wasn't frustrated, then I'd think something was wrong.”

Meanwhile, Breece Hall has 426 yards rushing on 66 carries — a league-leading 6.5 yards per attempt among qualified players — and two touchdowns.

