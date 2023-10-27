Jessie Frost-Wicks appointed as second-ever P.E.I. ethics and integrity commissioner

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Prince Edward Island has appointed Jessie Frost-Wicks as its new ethics and integrity commissioner on a five-year term.
She’ll be tasked with holding provincial government members accountable for all actions as well as overseeing all governance matters. A former lawyer of 27 years between various government departments, she was also the provincial public trustee from 2018 until she retired in 2021.'He did not fully comply with the requirements:' P.E.I. ethics commissioner says former deputy health minister was offside conflict of interest rules
“We are very pleased to have her in this position and I know her extensive experience in the various legal roles she held while working in the public service for over two decades, will be invaluable,” said Premier Dennis King. headtopics.com
Frost-Wicks assumed the role on Sept. 18, taking over for former and first-ever commissioner Shauna Sullivan Curley who served in the role for over eight years. The position was created in 2015 with the goal of strengthening public confidence that working in the provincial office is held to high standards of ethics and integrity.'Some of these files are getting long in the tooth': St. John's man facing second-degree murder charge has case put over for two weeks